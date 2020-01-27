Tucson mom given probation in death of baby daughter

A Tucson mother was sentenced Monday of a year of probation in connection with the death of her baby daughter, a Pima County Superior Court official said.

Breanna Henson, 30, was arrested in January 2019 after police found her intoxicated and the body of her eight-month-old daughter, Patricia, with puncture wounds and scratches on her body inside an apartment on the city's southeast side. The baby's wounds were likely caused by a dog, previous reports say.

Henson told detectives she woke up and found Patricia unresponsive with “significant trauma,” according to Star archives.

Henson, who was the only adult in the home, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse.

She pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment last month.

On Monday, Judge Teresa Godoy designated the charge as a misdemeanor leading to one-year probation, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Superior Court spokeswoman.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.