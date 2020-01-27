You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson mom given probation in death of baby daughter

Tucson mom given probation in death of baby daughter

Breanna Henson, 30, the mother of an 8-month-old girl, was arrested after Tucson police found the infant dead inside a home. Police say the girl had puncture wounds and scratches possibly caused by a dog.

Read more here.

 Tucson Police Department

A Tucson mother was sentenced Monday of a year of probation in connection with the death of her baby daughter, a Pima County Superior Court official said.

Breanna Henson, 30, was arrested in January 2019 after police found her intoxicated and the body of her eight-month-old daughter, Patricia, with puncture wounds and scratches on her body inside an apartment on the city's southeast side. The baby's wounds were likely caused by a dog, previous reports say.

Henson told detectives she woke up and found Patricia unresponsive with “significant trauma,” according to Star archives.

Henson, who was the only adult in the home, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse.

She pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment last month.

On Monday, Judge Teresa Godoy designated the charge as a misdemeanor leading to one-year probation, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Superior Court spokeswoman.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News