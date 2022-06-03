 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after authorities say he smashed into the back of a vehicle going in the same direction early Friday morning in Tucson's Catalina Foothills.

Brandon Repola was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on North Craycroft Road near East River Road just after 4 a.m. when he struck the back of a passenger car going in the same direction, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Despite life-saving efforts, Repola was pronounced dead at the crash scene, the release said. The driver of the car remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

