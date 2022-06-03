Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after authorities say he smashed into the back of a vehicle going in the same direction early Friday morning in Tucson's Catalina Foothills.

Brandon Repola was riding his Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on North Craycroft Road near East River Road just after 4 a.m. when he struck the back of a passenger car going in the same direction, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Despite life-saving efforts, Repola was pronounced dead at the crash scene, the release said. The driver of the car remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

