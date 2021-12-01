Tucson officer who killed a man in a wheelchair says he will likely appeal if fired

The Tucson police officer who fatally shot a man in a motorized wheelchair will likely appeal if the department moves forward with his firing, his attorney says.

Mike Storie, the attorney representing Officer Ryan Remington, said in a press conference on Wednesday that the video released by the Tucson Police Department did not show all of the facts.

According to Storie, Richard Lee Richards, 61, threatened a Walmart employee with a knife to the point where the employee feared for his life.

On the way from Walmart to Lowe’s — where the shooting took place, Storie said Remington tried to use the least amount of force possible, to include verbal commands.

Storie said he believes Richards made statements that indicate suicide by cop, such as: “this is not going to end well, you people have taken everything from me in my life. The only way you are going to get this knife out of my hand is to shoot me.”

Storie also said he was deeply troubled by the situation, because of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s comments, not the officers actions.

“We are currently living in a climate where we have a very irresponsible mayor who comes out less than 24 hours after the incident and makes statements that are inflammatory,” Storie said.