A 1-year-old girl died Wednesday after being shot by a toddler Tuesday afternoon at a house in midtown Tucson, police say.

Police were told of the death about noon Wednesday, said Sergeant Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman.

A toddler in the home got a hold of a gun and fired it, Dugan said.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 4700 block of Linden Street, police say.

The 1-year-old was found wounded inside the home and was rushed to Banner University Medical Center, Dugan said. 

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated, the the shooting was deemed accidental Tuesday.

Dugan declined to identify the infant by name and did not provide specific sex and age information about the toddler. 

"It's an unfortunate reminder for people that have guns in the home to make sure they're put away an locked up," Dugan said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

