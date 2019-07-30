crime tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are investigating the shooting of a 1-year-old child Tuesday afternoon at a house in midtown. 

While no details have been released, police say the shooting appears to be an accident.

Just after 2 p.m., police and firefighters went to a house in the 4700 block of Linden Street, Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, said in a news release. 

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Magos said.

More information will be released as it becomes available, police say.

This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports