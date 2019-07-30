Tucson police are investigating the shooting of a 1-year-old child Tuesday afternoon at a house in midtown.
While no details have been released, police say the shooting appears to be an accident.
Just after 2 p.m., police and firefighters went to a house in the 4700 block of Linden Street, Frank Magos, a Tucson Police Department spokesman, said in a news release.
The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Magos said.
More information will be released as it becomes available, police say.
This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated.