Tucson police: 1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire exchange outside midtown market

A man was killed and two people were injured after gunfire was exchanged Saturday afternoon outside of Monterey Meat Market, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the market at 4129 E. 29th St., near South Alvernon Way, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Witnesses told officers the drivers of two vehicles exchanged gunfire then drove away. Shortly after the incident, a man and a woman arrived at Banner University Medical Center South with gunshot trauma.

Omar Rascon, 29, died at the hospital from his injuries. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Later, another man involved in the incident arrived at the same hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police learned Rascon and the woman were in a small passenger vehicle and Rascon was arguing with the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the Ram and his passenger were standing outside the truck during the argument, which led to the two drivers shooting at each other.

At least one of the people involved has gang affiliations, police said. Detectives are continuing their investigation and charges are pending, police said.

The Tucson Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

