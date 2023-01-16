 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One man was killed and two others were wounded after a 'traffic incident' on Tucson's south side, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Bilby Road and South Nogales Highway when someone in a passenger car opened fire on a group of people riding motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles following an unspecified traffic issue, police said in a news release.

After the traffic incident the passenger car pulled over and an argument followed. At one point someone in the vehicle started shooting, striking three men, police say.

Erick Gomez, 27, died at the scene. Two other men were taken to the hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

The passenger car fled before police arrived.

Police say details are limited but that the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

