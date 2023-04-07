Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting in midtown Tucson late Friday morning.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. near North Stone Avenue and East University Boulevard. One person was dead at the scene.
Officers continued to search the area for the shooter early this afternoon.
As of 1:30 p.m., there were no details about the the circumstances that lead to the shooting nor details about a possible suspect, police said.
