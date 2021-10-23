 Skip to main content
Tucson police: 14-year-old arrested in deadly drive-by shooting
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a fatal drive by shooting at a Southside park early Monday morning, Tucson police say.

Tucson police found Patrick Martinez at his home near South Midvale Park Road and West Headley Place on Thursday. Martinez was booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He is being named by the Star due the seriousness of the charges.

Martinez is the second person arrested in the killing of Ocean Frederick Washington. The 21-year-old was shot dead about 3:15 a.m. when gunshots were fired from a car toward a large group of people gathered in a parking lot at Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Ave.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Deandre Isaiah Antone, 19, at a house near West Ajo Way and South Valley Road. Antone was booked into Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of first degree murder and drive-by shooting.

