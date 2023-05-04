A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old man at a house party in February, Tucson police say.

Fabian Velarde has been arrested in the killing of Eduardo Salazar during a party on Feb. 5 at a house in the 4000 block of East Agate Knoll Drive, near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way, a news release said.

The Star is identifying Velarde because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Neighbors had called police several times to complain about the party being too loud.

At some point a fight broke out in the house. Salazar was killed and three 16-year-old boys were injured in the shooting, the news release said.

Velarde was found on Wednesday and arrested on suspicion of second degree murder, attempted first degree murder, prohibited possessor and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Bond was set at $1 million.