Tucson police: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a midtown apartment complex, Tucson police say.

Officers were in the area of East Speedway and North Rosemont Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. finishing up at the scene of a shooting that had left a 20-year-old man wounded when they heard gunfire nearby, a Tucson police news release said.

Officers searched the area and found the wounded teen at an apartment complex at 5201 E. Second Street, east of Rosemont.

The boy died at the hospital. Police are withholding the name of the boy at the request of investigators.

Officers found several witnesses at the apartment complex and believe several more fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.