 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson police: 15-year-old boy killed in shooting

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 15-year-old boy was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a midtown apartment complex, Tucson police say.

Officers were in the area of East Speedway and North Rosemont Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. finishing up at the scene of a shooting that had left a 20-year-old man wounded when they heard gunfire nearby, a Tucson police news release said.

Officers searched the area and found the wounded teen at an apartment complex at 5201 E. Second Street, east of Rosemont.

The boy died at the hospital. Police are withholding the name of the boy at the request of investigators.

Officers found several witnesses at the apartment complex and believe several more fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan officials say China's 'military drills' are preparation for invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News