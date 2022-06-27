 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: 18-year-old shot and killed in brawl

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday following a fight at an apartment complex on Tucson's west side, police say.

Officers went to an apartment complex near West Broadway and South Shannon Road about 1:45 a.m. following calls about gunfire at a large gathering, Tucson police said in a news release.

Officers found Nathan Callahan suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A male companion was treated at the scene for gunshot wound.

Police say Callahan was involved in a fight with several people, until his companion took him away from the brawl. While there, a man started another fight with Callahan during which we was shot, police say.

Potential suspects and witnesses fled before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

