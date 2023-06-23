The death of a man found unresponsive on the sidewalk Thursday night on Tucson's south side is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Officers went to the area of South Ninth Avenue and West Ohio Street about 7:30 p.m. after a caller reported the man on the sidewalk, police said in a news release.

The caller was performing CPR when police arrived, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Arath Robles Miranda, 19, had "signs of trauma," but provided no more details in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88CRIME, the anonymous tip line.