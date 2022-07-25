Tucson police: 2 brothers shot, killed at apartment complex

Two brothers were shot and killed during a confrontation at an east-side apartment complex on Sunday night, Tucson police said.

Shortly before midnight, officers were sent to a complex in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street, near South Kolb Road, for reports of a shooting. There they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Monday as Michael Espinoza, 34. Officers rendering first aid to the other man who was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening wounds. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead. He was identified as Mark Espinoza, 30.

While at the shooting scene, officers were contacted by an adult male who told the officers he was involved in the incident, police said.

Detectives later determined that the Espinoza brothers were part of a group that had a verbal confrontation with the man who later contacted police. The confrontation turned physical and gunshots were fired, striking the Espinoza brothers.

Currently, there are no outstanding suspects. Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Police did not release any other details about the shooting.

There have been 46 homicides inside the city limits this year, compared to 51 at this time last year, police said.

