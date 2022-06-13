Tucson police: 2 men fatally shot were trying to rob another man

Two men who were shot and killed Saturday morning were trying to rob a third man at a north-side apartment complex, Tucson police said Monday.

Police said the robbery victim was also shot and wounded in the incident that happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Prince Road shortly before 5 a.m.

Tucson police officers went to the complex to investigate several 911 calls about gunshots being heard and found an adult male in the courtyard with gunshot wounds. That man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Inside an apartment, officers located two men who had also been shot. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the two men as Ricky Green, 50, and Romeo Salaz, 23.

Detectives learned that Green and Salaz were involved in an attempted robbery of the third man. During the robbery, a fight occurred and several gunshots were fired, striking Green, Salaz and the robbery victim.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence, which yielded additional evidence. At the conclusion of the search warrant and interviews, no arrests were made, and detectives believe there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed, police said.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

