Tucson police: 2 men found fatally shot inside car that crashed into wall

Two men were shot and killed late Tuesday in a confrontation with a group of people on Tucson's south side, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., officers went to an apartment complex in the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue, near East Irvington Road and South Tucson Boulevard, for reports of a shooting. Officers located a red Honda Civic that had crashed into a complex wall. Two men inside the vehicle had gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid but both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They were identified as Christopher Luiz Nunez, 23, and Bernadino Santamarina, 22.

Detectives determined that the two men were in a confrontation with another group in a nearby parking lot and shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.