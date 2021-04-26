 Skip to main content
Tucson police: 2 suspects sought after man shot, killed in downtown garage
Tucson police: 2 suspects sought after man shot, killed in downtown garage

Tucson police are looking for these two men in connection with a slaying and carjacking at a downtown parking garage.

 Tucson Police Department

A man attempting to stop two carjackers was fatally shot in a downtown Tucson parking garage early Sunday, police said.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a parking garage at 345 E. Congress St., just east of Fourth Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Mark Edward Doe, 52, was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers two men attempted to rob several people in the garage. Armed with a handgun, they eventually carjacked a white Nissan pickup truck and hit several vehicles as they made their way to the exit, police said.

At the exit, several people, including Doe tried to intervene, police said. Doe was shot and the two men left the scene.

Around noon Sunday, officers found and tried to pull over the stolen truck near East Speedway and North Fourth Avenue, but the driver fled.

Tucson police are looking for this man in connection with a slaying and carjacking at a downtown parking garage early Sunday.

Officers chased the truck and the driver fired several rounds at officers near the 4000 block of East 22nd Street, police said. Officers didn’t shoot back, but continued to chase the truck until it was abandoned in the 5100 block of East 22nd.

Tucson SWAT officers searched a nearby apartment complex where the driver was reportedly hiding but by 4 p.m. the suspect wasn’t found and the search was concluded, police said.

On Monday morning, Tucson police released surveillance photos of the two suspects from the parking garage. Police said anyone who knows who they are or their whereabouts should call 911.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Tucson police are looking for this man in connection with a slaying and carjacking at a downtown parking garage early Sunday.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

