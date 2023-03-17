Three people are facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl early Wednesday, officials say.

Officers responding to a shooting call about 1:30 a.m. found the body of Azucena Reina Price, 17, outside a duplex in the 3200 block of East Terra Alta Boulevard, near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Two men were arrested at the scene.

Joshua Galen Wood, 19, was arrested on suspicion of concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and two counts of third-degree burglary.

Christopher Deangelo Bravo, 19, was also arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The alleged shooter, Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, was apprehended later on the city’s southwest side, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

All three were booked into the Pima County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.