A 61-year-old man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, Tucson police say.

Warren Lewis was walking with another man along North Stone Avenue near East Fort Lowell Road about 10:30 p.m. when police say he was struck by gunfire from a passing car.

Both men fell to the ground. The car sped away and the man walking with Lewis fled before police arrived.

A security guard who heard the gunfire rendered aid to the wounded man before officers arrived. Lewis died at a hospital, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.