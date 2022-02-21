 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Armed backyard trespasser shot, killed
Tucson police: Armed backyard trespasser shot, killed

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 51-year-old man was shot and killed when he and a group of friends trespassed into a midtown Tucson backyard and got into a fight with the residents of the home, according to Tucson police.

Officers were called to the area of East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard for reports of a fight in progress on Sunday, Feb. 20 around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Stevan McKinney in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers gave him first aid before Tucson Fire officials arrived and took over.

McKinney was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined McKinney had arrived at the residence with a group of friends. When asked by the occupants to leave, McKinney’s group refused. A fight reportedly broke out, and McKinney allegedly pulled out a gun when he was shot by someone from the residence.

Police said there are no suspects outstanding. They also asked anyone with additional information about the incident to call the anonymous tip-line at 88-CRIME.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

