A man who was allegedly armed and suicidal was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side Friday morning, authorities said.
At about 9 a.m., officers responded to calls about a man shouting and making suicidal statements near his home in the 5700 block of East Eastland Street, northeast of the South Craycroft Road and East 22nd Street intersection.
Officers located the man, said to be in his mid 50s, allegedly armed with a handgun in the street. He was commanded to surrender, but proceeded to run into his backyard, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Police contained the area as they made additional unsuccessful attempts to contact the man using a public address system.
A short time later, gunfire was exchanged between the man and an officer, leaving the man injured, Dugan said.
Tucson paramedics took the man to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not released his name.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
Dugan said officers dealt with past incidents involving the man, but did not know details of those incidents.
The department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate, administrative investigation, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings.
Motorists should avoid the area for the next couple of hours.
The investigation is ongoing.