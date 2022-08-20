Tucson police: Armed man shot, wounded by officer

One person was shot and wounded by a Tucson police officer early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m., south side patrol officers received reports about a fight that involved weapons in the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue, near West Ajo Way. When officers arrived at the business, they were able to talk to staff outside, which notified them that an armed man was inside.

The man then exited the business and officers confronted him in the parking lot, resulting in an officer shooting him, police said.

Officers rendered aid until Tucson Fire arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. There are no updates on his condition.

No officers were injured.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will handle the investigation.