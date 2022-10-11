Tucson police arrest 2 men in connection to August homicide

Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a west-side park in August.

Tucson police identified Armando Ruiz-Valencia, 30, and Sergio Guillermo Urquidez, 39, as the suspects in the killing of Elmer Tarazon, 38.

On Oct. 3, Ruiz-Valencia was found and detained in Nogales, Arizona, police said. The following day, Urquidez was found on Tucson’s south side. Both men were booked into the Pima County jail and charged on suspicion of first-degree murder.

On Aug. 22, officers arrived at Joaquin Murrieta Park, at 1400 N. Silverbell Road, and found Tarazon with gunshot trauma, police said. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators believe Tarazon was in a verbal argument with someone prior to the shooting.