Tucson police arrest 2nd teen in fatal north side shooting
Rashine Ashburn, 16, (left) and Aaron Jordae McComb, 17, were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch. 

 Tucson Police Department

A second teen has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man in a north side Tucson parking lot last month. 

Rashine Ashburn, 16, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and four counts of armed robbery, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.

Earlier this week, Aaron Jordae McComb, 17, was also arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery, police said.

Through interviews and forensic evidence, police learned that on July 28, Ashburn and McComb were involved in a separate armed robbery earlier that day, the news release said.

Later that evening, at 11:16 p.m., officers found Ron Everett Fitch, 30, shot in a parking lot at the 1700 block of East Prince Road, near Campbell Avenue, police said.

Fitch had agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site, police said. When he met to complete the sale, a robbery happened and shots were fired. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

