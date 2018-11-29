crime scene tape
An armed man barricaded himself inside a building in the area of East 25th Street and South Cherry Avenue Thursday evening, police say.

Tucson police officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop for the man who was evading them, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesman. The man then fled from the vehicle armed with a gun.

Police negotiators were outside the building trying to get the man to exit peacefully. A short time later, the armed man surrendered without incident.

There were no hostages involved in the incident, police said.

No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1