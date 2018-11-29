An armed man barricaded himself inside a building in the area of East 25th Street and South Cherry Avenue Thursday evening, police say.
Tucson police officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop for the man who was evading them, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesman. The man then fled from the vehicle armed with a gun.
Police negotiators were outside the building trying to get the man to exit peacefully. A short time later, the armed man surrendered without incident.
There were no hostages involved in the incident, police said.
No further information has been released.