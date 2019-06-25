lights and sirens

Tucson Police Department officials arrested a man after a more than 21-hour standoff at an east-side Tucson home Tuesday.

During the arrest, officials found a child inside the home, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman. The child was not injured.

A woman called police around 6 p.m. Monday and said an ex-boyfriend assaulted her. The woman suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, Magos said.

Tucson Police personnel and Pima Regional SWAT responded to the home on East Shimmering Way and South Imagination Drive, near South Pantano and East Stella roads, since around 9 p.m. Monday night.

The man barricaded himself and told officers he was armed. The standoff ended at 6:26 p.m. and the man faces several felony charges, Magos said.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. No other information was available at this time.

