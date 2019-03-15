Police have arrested a Tucson man suspected of critically injuring a cyclist on Tuesday in a hit-and-run collision at the Ajo Way and Interstate 19 overpass, officials say.
Juan Moreno Urrea, 58, was booked into Pima County jail on felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, according to a Tucson Police Department press release. Urrea is being held on a $5,000 bond.
The man who was hit on his bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday morning, he was still hospitalized in critical condition, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.
There is no more information at this time.