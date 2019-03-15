Juan Moreno Urrea, 58, was booked into Pima County jail on felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision that critically injured a cyclist on March 12, 2019.

 Tucson Police Department

Police have arrested a Tucson man suspected of critically injuring a cyclist on Tuesday in a hit-and-run collision at the Ajo Way and Interstate 19 overpass, officials say.

Juan Moreno Urrea, 58, was booked into Pima County jail on felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision, according to a Tucson Police Department press release. Urrea is being held on a $5,000 bond.

The man who was hit on his bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday morning, he was still hospitalized in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara