Tucson police arrest man in connection to fatal collision

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal collision on Saturday morning near the University of Arizona.

Andy Otero, 33, was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, police said.

On Jan. 22 at 1:43 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of North Mountain Avenue and East Speedway for a report of a pedestrian collision. Officers from the University of Arizona Police Department were on scene and rendered aid to Benjamin Wolfe Davis, 20.

Davis was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.

Detectives said Davis had been trying to cross Speedway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a gray 2016 Kia Optima that was traveling westbound on a green light.

The Kia then fled the scene and was found in a nearby parking lot, unoccupied, police said. While detectives were investigating, the owner of the Kia called 911 to report the vehicle stolen.

After interviews and a search warrant, Otero was identified as the driver, police said.

Crossing against a traffic signal by Davis is a major contributing factor in the collision, but leaving the scene of a fatal collision by Otero is the focus of the investigation, police said.