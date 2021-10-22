Tucson Police arrest man in connection to fatal road rage shooting

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal road rage shooting on Oct. 19 in midtown Tucson.

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, was found at a hotel in the 1500 block of South Freeway and arrested on Wednesday, Tucson police said. Police also found the motorcycle used in the shooting, which was reported stolen.

Nichols was booked into Pima County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment.

On Oct. 19, police were called to the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive, near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street, where they found Savannah Narcaroti, 21, and a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Both victims were taken to Banner University Medical Center where Narcaroti was pronounced dead. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Narcaroti and the man were driving in the neighborhood when Nichols and his passenger became involved in a road rage incident, police said. One of the suspects from the motorcycle shot a gun, striking both victims.