Tucson police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week in midtown Tucson.

Tucson police identified Jason Marcell Fortune, 20, as the suspect in the death of Joseph Hunter, 43. A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was found near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway on Thursday.

Fortune was booked into the Pima County jail for his warrant for second-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

On Aug. 27, officers arrived at the 4600 block of East Speedway and found Hunter with gunshot trauma. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives learned that there was a large crowd and multiple vehicles in the parking lot when an altercation occurred. Gunshots were fired and Hunter was fatally struck, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

