Tucson police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing

A man was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in a midtown Tucson home Thursday, officials said.

Leonard Bernard Black, 32, was booked into Pima County Jail on a first degree murder warrant, police said.

On Aug. 20, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said. Later that day, Black was found by Tucson SWAT and officers at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of East 29th Street.

At 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers arrived at a home in the 2400 block of North Edith Boulevard, near Grant and Country Club roads, and found Roberto Valdez, 36, with sharp-force trauma, police said.

Valdez later died at Banner-University Medical Center due to his life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police learned Valdez was involved in a physical confrontation at the home with Black. Investigators believe it was not a random act.

Anyone that may have additional information are asked to call 88-CRIME.