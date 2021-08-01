Tucson police arrest man in connection to homicide

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday night, officials said.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, Aaron Jordae McComb, 17, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and armed robbery.

At 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1700 block of East Prince Road after reports of gunfire and an unresponsive man in the parking lot, police said. Police found Ron Everett Fitch, 30, shot and rendered aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, Fitch died at the scene.

Through interviews, police determined that Fitch agreed to make a sale through a third-party selling site. When he met to complete the sale, a robbery occurred, and shots were fired, police said.

Police said interviews and forensic evidence identified McComb as the suspect.

On Saturday morning, officers found McComb at his residence in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street, and a search warrant was served, police said. McComb was then taken into custody and booked into the Pima County Jail.

Police believe there are additional suspects and are asking those with information to call 88-CRIME.