Tucson police arrest man in connection to homicide

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one dead and three injured on Sept. 19.

Jose Luis Norzagaray, 36, was found by police on Oct. 9 in the area of South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way, police said. He was booked into the Pima County Jail and charged on suspicion of prohibited possessor, failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

On Sept. 19 after 5:30 a.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex, 1240 W. Ajo Way, and found Carrissa Marie Santa Cruz in the parking lot, appearing to have been struck by a car, police said. Officers also found three other people with gunshot trauma in the complex.

Santa Cruz died at Banner-University Medical Center. The three men who were injured were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that a physical confrontation with multiple people took place in the parking lot. The confrontation escalated to gunfire being exchanged and Santa Cruz was struck by the suspect’s car, police said.

Police said additional charges may be added at the end of the investigation.