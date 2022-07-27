Tucson police arrest man in connection to May homicide

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in May.

Paul Richard Miranda, 32, was identified as the suspect in the death of Ricardo Fragoso, 28, and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. On July 26, Miranda was found near South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road and was booked into the Pima County jail.

On May 23, police received numerous 911 calls that reported at shooting at a residence in the 440 block of East Calle Aurora and a shooting victim less than half-a-mile away at an apartment complex, located at 4301 E. 29th St.

Upon arriving at the apartment complex, officers found Fragoso and took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. Fragoso succumbed to his injuries the next day.

Detectives learned that Fragoso had been involved in an argument with an acquaintance at his home on Calle Aurora. Shortly after that argument, a vehicle arrived and Fragoso was involved in a confrontation with the vehicle’s occupants. During the confrontation, Fragoso was shot, and he fled in a vehicle seeking help.

Miranda is currently being held on a $1 million bond.