Tucson police arrest man in connection to slayings of 2 women at business

Tucson police arrested a man in connection to the death of two women at a southside business.

Police identified Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim, 43, as the suspect in the death of Sawsan Toma, 42, and Yvette Gutierrez, 31, and obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder. Ibrahim was found Tuesday evening in the area of South Second Avenue and East 18th Street, police said. He appears to have some connection to the smoke shop and to Toma, according to online records.

Ibrahim was booked into the Pima County jail for his warrant and is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bond, police said.

On November 13, officers arrived at a smoke shop in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue and found Toma and Gutierrez inside with gunshot trauma. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When asked if the women were customers or employees, a TPD spokesperson said the relationship/motive hasn't been confirmed by investigators.

Online records show that someone by the name of Yusuf Ahmed-Ibrahim was listed as a manager of two smoke shops in Tucson, but not the one on South 12th Avenue. Also, previous addresses for Ahmed-Ibrahim also list the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue, online records show. Other records show Ahmed-Ibrahim as holding the deed to a property in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue.

Toma was also listed in some records as being associated with the same address.