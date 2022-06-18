 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police arrest man in connection to triple slaying

John Edward James, 46. 

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

The Tucson Police Department has arrested a man after he reportedly shot and killed his estranged wife and her two sons last July.

John Edwards James, 46, is facing three counts of first-degree murder after an extensive investigation that began nearly a year ago, police said. James was already being held in the Pima County jail on unrelated narcotic offenses.

On July 1, 2021, Tucson Fire medics arrived at a home in the 7600 block of East Toronto Street, near East Stella Road, where they found Jaiden White, 14, and Talmadge Holmes Jr., 18, with gunshot wounds, police said. Once officers arrived on scene, they found an additional victim, Willona Ametrice White, 44, with gunshot wounds.

James is being held on a $1,025,000 bond.

