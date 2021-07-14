Tucson police arrest man in connection with collision that killed a bicyclist

A car-bicycle collision on East Grant Road left a man dead on Tuesday morning, and police made an arrest, officials said.

Just before 5 a.m., officers arrived at the 4500 block of East Grant Road after reports of a collision involving a bicyclist and a white 2019 Kia Rio, a news release from the Tucson Police Department said.

The bicyclist has been identified as John Winston Abbey, 56. Abbey was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and died from his injuries, police said.

Officers determined that Abbey was riding west on East Grant and had just passed North Swan Road when the Kia struck him, the news release said.

Police said the driver left the scene and was soon found in the area of East Grant Road and North Columbus Boulevard.

Nicolas Daniel Jesse Tope, 24, was identified as the driver and police determined he was impaired at the time of the collision, the news release said.

Failure to reduce/control speed and impaired driving by Tope were the major contributing factors in the collision, police said.

Tope was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision, police said.