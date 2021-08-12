Tucson Police arrest man in connection with south side homicide

Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened on the city’s south side Monday night.

Police arrested Robert Calderon Rosas, 52, in the fatal shooting of Domingo Sebastian Molina, 37.

On Aug. 9, officers arrived in the area of South Liberty Avenue and West Irvington Road after reports of gunshots, police said. Officers found Molina near South Lostan Avenue and West Irvington Road and took him to Banner - University Medical Center where he died .

Through interviews and forensic evidence, police identified Rosas as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest for a first degree murder charge.

Rosas was booked into the Pima County Jail on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.