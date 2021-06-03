Tucson police arrest man in crash that killed 8-year-old girl

Tucson police arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed an 8-year-old girl west of downtown.

Police said Brent William Youvella, 35, fled the scene of the crash Tuesday night but was arrested Thursday morning. He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious accident/fatal collision.

Tucson police said Yarel Ruiz, 8, who was a passenger in the car that Youvella's vehicle collided with, died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to West Congress Street and South Grande Avenue for reports of a serious collision.

Tucson Fire Department personnel took three people with life-threatening injuries from the crash to Banner-University Medical Center. A fourth person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic detectives determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling west on Congress at a high rate of speed. As the Camaro approached the intersection of Grande Avenue, the light turned green for northbound-southbound traffic. The Camaro continued through the intersection and collided with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata that was going north through the intersection.