A Tucson man was arrested for killing a 4-month-old boy and abusing two of the boy's siblings on Monday, police say.

Nicholes Liggens, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge and multiple child abuse charges for killing 4-month-old Ivan Escobedo and abusing two of Ivan's siblings, a police press release said.

Tucson firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 4400 block of East Grant Road for an unresponsive child on Dec. 16. They found Ivan and took him to Tucson Medical Center.

Ivan died from his injuries on Saturday.

Detectives determined that Ivan suffered significant head injuries that appeared to be non-accidental, the news release said. He had been left in the care of Liggens, the mother's boyfriend, when firefighters were called.

Liggens was initially booked in to the Pima County Jail to face two counts of child abuse. The second count was for injuring Ivan's 3-year-old sibling, determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

On Saturday, additional potential charges were added including: One count of first-degree murder for Ivan, two charges of child abuse for injuries to Ivan’s 3-year-old sibling, and one charge of child abuse for injuries to Ivan’s 2-year-old sibling.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

