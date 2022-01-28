 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police arrest man in north side homicide
alert

Tucson police arrest man in north side homicide

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened last week on the city’s north side.

Daniel Noel Rodriguez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail, police said.

On Jan. 21, police were called to the 800 block of East Wetmore Road, near North First Avenue, where they found Rafael Martinez, 48, with obvious signs of trauma.

Martinez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Detectives learned that Martinez and Rodriguez had met earlier in the day and went to an apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.

Rodriguez was identified as a suspect after further review of forensic evidence and follow-up interviews, police said. He was arrested on Jan. 27.

Daniel Noel Rodriguez

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 gem shows to visit in Tucson in 2022

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News