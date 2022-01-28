Tucson police arrest man in north side homicide

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened last week on the city’s north side.

Daniel Noel Rodriguez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and is being held at the Pima County Jail, police said.

On Jan. 21, police were called to the 800 block of East Wetmore Road, near North First Avenue, where they found Rafael Martinez, 48, with obvious signs of trauma.

Martinez was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

Detectives learned that Martinez and Rodriguez had met earlier in the day and went to an apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.

Rodriguez was identified as a suspect after further review of forensic evidence and follow-up interviews, police said. He was arrested on Jan. 27.