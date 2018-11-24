A man believed to have killed a woman in a midtown home was arrested Friday, authorities say.
David James Bohart, 34, was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, a Tucson police news release said.
On Wednesday, officers received a call from a man about a person seriously injured or dead at a home in the 5700 block of East 24th Street.
Officers found Marika L. Jones, 49, dead from obvious signs of sharp force trauma, the news release said.
Detectives learned Jones was found in the general area reported Monday by an unidentified man who said he had killed his girlfriend after being released from prison.
Detectives searched the home and found a Department of Corrections file belonging to Bohart. They confirmed he'd been released from prison and there was an arrest warrant for failing to check into a treatment facility in Cottonwood, Ariz.
Bohart was arrested Friday at a Tucson hotel with assistance from members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and booked into jail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.