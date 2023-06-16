Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and wounded another, Tucson police say

Officers found a vehicle they say was linked to the June 6 shooting death of Tyrell Havier, 28. They talked to Ricardo Joseph Vavages, 39, the occupant inside the car, an agency news release said.

After processing the vehicle for evidence, police said Vavages and Brennen Virgil Moristo, 26, were connected to the fatal shooting of Havier, the news release said.

Off-duty officers downtown on June 8 found Moristo. He and Vavages were arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and robbery, police said.

Havier was found shot near North 15th Avenue and West Grant Road on June 6. He died at the hospital. A second man arrived separately to the hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe an unidentified woman was with Moristo and Vavages near the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the tipster hotline.