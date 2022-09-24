Tucson police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Tucson police arrested a man Friday in connection with a fatal shooting last month on the city’s north side.

Police identified Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, as the suspect in the death of Andrew Jamal Hodge, 30, and obtained a warrant on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Coleman was found on Friday at a residence in the 800 block of East Linden Street and taken into custody. Coleman was booked into the Pima County jail and is being held on a bond of more than $1 million.

On Aug. 16, police received a 911 call reporting a shooting near the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. Officers found Hodge with gunshot trauma inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.