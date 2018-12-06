Tucson police arrested three teens in connection with the shooting and killing of three people at Lakeside Park in November.
Filomeno Edwardo Flores, 15, Maki Dion Riley, 16 and Aaron Rodriguez, 16, each face a first-degree murder charge in the slayings of Matthew Favela, 21, and two 16-year-old boys Carlos Ross and Amonn Sandoval on Nov. 8.
Flores turned himself in to police on Nov. 30, Riley was arrested Dec. 4 and Rodriguez was arrested the next day, a Tucson Police Department news release said.
When officers first arrived at the park Nov. 9, they found Ross, Sandoval and Favela wounded and on the ground, a police news release said. All three victims died the night of the shooting.
Detectives determined Favela and Ross were inside a car with two friends as Sandoval and a second person arrived on foot at the park’s west parking lot.
After a brief conversation, gunfire was exchanged between someone in the car and at least one of the walkers.
Tucson police said the shooting did not appear to be gang related.