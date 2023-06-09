Tucson police arrested a woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on the city’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

Alexandrea St. Clair, 20, was arrested in the death of Tyler Nahoopii’s, 31, after he was found stabbed near South Park Avenue and East Bilby Road around 12:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

According to witnesses, Nahoopii was involved in a fight with two women when he was stabbed, police said. The two women fled the area.

Later that evening, officers found St. Clair during a traffic stop and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree murder.

This is the 30th homicide Tucson police have investigated this year. At this time last year there had been 33 homicides in Tucson for the year.