Tucson police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight
Tucson Police have arrested a woman in connection to a physical fight that left one dead on Oct. 5 in midtown.

Witness interviews and forensic evidence identified Tanya Lynn Aranda, 33, as the suspect, police said.

On Oct. 9, police found Aranda at Tucson Medical Center and was booked into Pima County Jail. She was charged on suspicion of one count of first degree murder and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Police responded to a report of a physical fight at the 3100 block of East 22nd Street on Tuesday night. When police arrived, they found Jesus Camacho, 43, with obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they believe Camacho was involved in a verbal confrontation that turned physical.

Tanya Lynn Aranda

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tags

