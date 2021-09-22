 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police arrest woman in connection with south side homicide
alert

Tucson police arrest woman in connection with south side homicide

Tucson police have arrested a woman in connection to a homicide on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya, 47, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary, police said.

On Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex located at 1435 E. 36th, street, near South Kino Parkway, for a welfare check, police said. Police were told that the maintenance staff at the complex had entered an apartment and located an unresponsive woman.

Police found Maria De La Luz Sandoval, 69, dead with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives identified Rodriguez-Celaya as the suspect, police said. She is being held in the Pima County Jail.

Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Endorsement Interview for Ward 6 with Steve Kozachik (D) and Val Romero (I)

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News