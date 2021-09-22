Tucson police arrest woman in connection with south side homicide

Tucson police have arrested a woman in connection to a homicide on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya, 47, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, kidnapping and burglary, police said.

On Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex located at 1435 E. 36th, street, near South Kino Parkway, for a welfare check, police said. Police were told that the maintenance staff at the complex had entered an apartment and located an unresponsive woman.

Police found Maria De La Luz Sandoval, 69, dead with obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives identified Rodriguez-Celaya as the suspect, police said. She is being held in the Pima County Jail.