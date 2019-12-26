Tucson police ask for help identifying shoplifters

Tucson police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who assaulted a TJ Maxx employee and stole items from the store earlier this month.

The two suspects stole from the store at 6337 E. Broadway Blvd. on December 14, Tucson Police Department officers said.

Before leaving, they assaulted a store employee, police said. The employee needed medical treatment as a result of the assault.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

