Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a minor to the hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
On Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of 22nd Street and Kolb Road. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a minor in the roadway.
The minor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to witness interviews, the victim was crossing eastbound on Kolb outside of a designated crosswalk area. The driver was believed to be traveling northbound in the curb lane when the driver's side of the car hit the minor. Witnesses then saw the car leave the area.
Officers and detectives are actively searching for the vehicle involved which was described as either a 2006-2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, or a 2006-2007 Ford Crown Victoria sedan.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call police or 88-Crime, the anonymous tipster line.